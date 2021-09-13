When the White House lies, unborn people die

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

I love it when unintentional truths slip out even when a politico tries to suppress it. EWTN reporter Owen Jensen asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to explain a self-professing Catholic president’s devotion to abortion. Her response was so typical yet so revealing.

“Why does the President support abortion when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong?” Jensen asked.

As predictable as day turning into night, Psaki responded like a devout pro-abortion activist. She couldn’t defend Joe Biden’s extreme position and conflict with Catholicism, so she went with the dogma of the religion both she and the president adhere to — fake feminism.

If you break down her response, you find that she inadvertently and repeatedly affirmed what we know to be true.

Women exist



“Well, he believes that it’s a woman’s right, it’s a woman’s body, and it’s her choice,” Psaki began her reply. Well, thank you. Can the rest of the gender-spectrum Left get on board?

Let’s celebrate that she’s acknowledging women, and they are definable by their biological differences — their bodies. Of course, the pre-born body inside of her body is not her body, but that’s too scientific for the me-first, me-only crowd.

She didn’t say uterus owners or birthing people, but women. You know, people who are female — one of two binary biological distinctions that the American Medical Association wants to eliminate from birth certificates. Who needs to know whether you’re a male or female? Medical professionals apparently don’t. The CDC, more aptly called the Centers for Dialogue Control, is on the Democratic Party’s erase-women bandwagon too, as the taxpayer-funded agency now refers to mothers as “pregnant people.”

Apparently, Psaki veered off track by admitting that women exist.

Abortion empowers abortionists



“Who, then, does he believe should look out for the unborn child?” the reporter follows up.

“He [Biden] believes that it’s up to a woman to make those decisions, uhhh, with her doctor.”



In a day and age that pretends to promote equality, the woman possesses all the power while the abortionist possesses all the profits. The man who was 50% involved in creating the new life has no say. But the male abortionist (most abortionists are men) has all the sway. So, her answer is basically, in fake feminist phraseology: “No one is looking out for the unborn child clump of cells.” But they are making sure that my body, my taxes pay for those decisions.

Abortion aborts equality



Psaki continued her condescending response: “You’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant.”

Wait. Stop the presses. There are so many things wrong with this statement if you listen with wokeness. She didn’t ask him which pronouns he prefers. She assumed he is a he. In all seriousness, how does she know that he’s never been pregnant? It’s not a trick question. It’s easy if biology is your basis instead of politics being your bias. Men don’t have babies. Ever.

However, she highlights the huge divide that is abortion-on-demand: inequality.

The pro-abortion argument is that men don’t get pregnant, therefore men have no say. So, I guess slavery abolitionists like William Wilberforce had no right to fight an injustice they personally never experienced. Never mind that seven men in black robes at the U.S. Supreme Court got to have their say when they gave us the violence of Roe in the first place in 1973. That’s just acceptable patriarchy.

What about the fact that the majority of legislators who pass pro-abortion bills are … men? The real inequality is that a man cannot kill or hire someone to kill his child (born or unborn). Of course, any law legalizing anything like that would be reprehensible. Roe is no different.

Gender supremacy reigns when it comes to abortion. A man, by law, is completely and utterly powerless to save the life he has co-created. Anyone who has ever heard a man plead to save his child (see this heartbreaking video) can never see abortion as making women and men equal.

Abortion kills



“But for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing,” Psaki adds, revealing that “choice” has heavy moral weight. Why is it an “incredibly difficult thing?” Perhaps because abortion kills, at least, one human life (sometimes even the mother)? Perhaps because ending the life of an innocent and defenseless human being causes a moral dilemma? Perhaps because seeing one’s biology as the enemy naturally causes turmoil inside? Millions of women who face an unplanned pregnancy don’t choose the violence of abortion.



Many have been compassionately helped by our nation’s 3,000+ pregnancy help centers, over 450 maternity homes and many adoption agencies that are staffed by women who’ve faced those same choices. These are places that help mothers make life-affirming choices for themselves and their babies. These are places that offer support during and for years after pregnancy. These are places that celebrate fatherhood and offer parenting classes and resources, because being equipped is much better than being exploited.



Parenthood is full of many joys and difficulties, whether planned or unplanned. But it’s even more incredibly difficult for millions of women and men who look back at their irreversible decision to have their child aborted — an unrepeatable life erased because they bought the lie the abortion industry and its political allies keep selling.

Originally published at the Radiance Foundation.