Biden, Psaki and pro-life groups react as Texas heartbeat law goes into effect

Well-known figures on both sides of the abortion debate are reacting to Texas’ law banning the abortion of babies at six-week gestation, making it the first state where such a law has gone into effect without a court striking it down.

Senate Bill 8 went into effect Wednesday despite efforts by abortion providers and advocacy groups to challenge the measure in court. The legislation bans abortions in Texas after a baby's heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks gestation. The law also allows private citizens to file lawsuits against abortionists or anyone who performs an abortion after a baby's heartbeat is detected or anyone who aids in illegal abortions.

The law went into effect as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to weigh in on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. Both the six-week abortion ban and the 15-week abortion ban are designed to chip away at the precedent set by the 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade that struck down state laws and made abortion legal nationwide.

While pro-life groups are celebrating the implementation of Senate Bill 8, pro-abortion politicians and advocacy groups are lamenting that the legislation has taken effect. Here are reactions to Texas’ six-week abortion ban becoming law.

