 Politics | | Coronavirus →

Biden, Psaki and pro-life groups react as Texas heartbeat law goes into effect

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
Abortion, Texas, New York
People gather for a reproductive rights rally at Brooklyn Borough Hall on September 01, 2021, in Downtown Brooklyn in New York City. NOW-NYC and Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund organized a rally for reproductive rights after a Texas law that has been dubbed the "Heartbeat Bill" went into effect. The law ends access to abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and would allow anyone to sue abortion providers and “aiders and abetters” in civil court. Abortion rights activists have asked the Supreme Court to block the law, but as of Wednesday morning the court has allowed the law to go into effect. In May, Supreme Court justices agreed to review a Mississippi case on the state's ban on abortion procedures after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide. A ruling on that case is expected in 2022. |

Well-known figures on both sides of the abortion debate are reacting to Texas’ law banning the abortion of babies at six-week gestation, making it the first state where such a law has gone into effect without a court striking it down.

Senate Bill 8 went into effect Wednesday despite efforts by abortion providers and advocacy groups to challenge the measure in court. The legislation bans abortions in Texas after a baby's heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks gestation. The law also allows private citizens to file lawsuits against abortionists or anyone who performs an abortion after a baby's heartbeat is detected or anyone who aids in illegal abortions.

The law went into effect as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to weigh in on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. Both the six-week abortion ban and the 15-week abortion ban are designed to chip away at the precedent set by the 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade that struck down state laws and made abortion legal nationwide. 

While pro-life groups are celebrating the implementation of Senate Bill 8, pro-abortion politicians and advocacy groups are lamenting that the legislation has taken effect. Here are reactions to Texas’ six-week abortion ban becoming law. 

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

Free CP Newsletters

Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers!

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Politics