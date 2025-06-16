Home Opinion Why America needs dangerous men again

The time has come to reclaim a term vilified for too long: dangerous men.

Not dangerous in the abusive or toxic sense, but in the righteous, protective, and sacrificial sense; men who are dangerous to the darkness, apathy, moral decay, and chaos.

We live in a moment when masculinity itself is on trial. Over the past generation, cultural narratives have painted strong men as inherently harmful, labeling strength as oppression and conviction as extremism.

But something remarkable is happening: young men are coming to Christ in record numbers. According to the Barna Group’s latest research, Gen Z, particularly Gen Z men, are showing a sharp rise in spiritual interest, with a hunger for biblical truth, clarity, and purpose.

A similar pattern is emerging in Europe, where young men are turning to orthodoxy in defiance of a morally ambiguous world.

Why? Because they’re tired of weakness masquerading as virtue. They’re tired of a world that offers no truth, structure, or affirmation, only confusion and compromise. They’re tired of being told that masculinity is inherently harmful.

So, they’re returning to the only institution that still has the spiritual authority and moral courage to affirm righteous manhood: the Church.

Dangerous men are not threats to society. They are the ones who hold it together.

They do so in several important ways. They protect their families not just from physical harm, but also from moral relativism, cultural decadence, and spiritual apathy. This goes hand in hand with raising their children to know the difference between right and wrong, even when the world insists there is no such thing.

In a time of scarce independence, they shield their households from a victimhood mentality and break cycles of multi-generational government dependency by empowering their families to flourish in faith and responsibility.

They are dangerous to the systems of thought that try to rewire truth, redefine identity, and silence conviction. They reject the vile ideologies that confuse boys and emasculate fathers.

But most importantly, they are dangerous to every lie against the freedom and fullness found in Christ.

Dangerous men are not violent; they are vigilant. They are not reckless; they are righteous. They do not use their strength to dominate others; they use it to serve, shield, and stand firm in a culture that demands conformity at all costs.

These are men who weep in prayer and roar in battle. Men who will drop to their knees in repentance and rise in spiritual authority. Men who still believe in marriage, show up for their children, mentor others, work hard, and worship harder.

They are dangerous because they are not easily manipulated. Every wave of ideology does not toss them. They’re anchored in the Word, in truth, and in the power of the Holy Spirit.

If you want to see revival, you need fire. If you want to see reformation, you need men who are unafraid to confront the altars of Baal, to speak truth in love, and to walk with integrity when no one is watching.

America doesn’t just need good men. America needs dangerous men; men who will not back down, sell out, or sit quietly while their families, churches, and communities are under siege.

We don’t need to feminize or flatten masculinity; we need to redeem it. And that redemption looks like Jesus, the most dangerous man who ever lived. The One who flipped tables, cast out demons, healed the broken, and crushed the head of the serpent, all while laying down His life for His bride.

May a generation of young men rise up, filled with holy fire, clothed in righteousness, and dangerous to everything that opposes the Kingdom of God.