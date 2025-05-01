Home Opinion Why are you silent? Jesus didn’t rescue me so I could blend in

There was a time I stayed silent. Even after surviving cancer. Even after witnessing firsthand the unmistakable hand of God — guiding me, healing me, redeeming me. I thought gratitude meant keeping quiet. I thought humility meant staying small.



I was wrong.

In a world growing louder with lies and quieter with truth, silence is not humility — it’s surrender. When I was diagnosed with cancer, it wasn’t my doctors who gave me hope — it was God. It wasn’t a treatment plan that saved my life — it was the prayers whispered through tears, the Scriptures that became lifelines, the unshakable peace only the Holy Spirit can give.

I am alive today not because of luck, or science alone, but because of Jesus Christ — my savior, my healer, my King. And yet for a time, I hesitated to proclaim His name boldly. I worried about what others might think. I worried I would offend.

But the truth is, we live in a culture that demands Christians stay quiet. They call it tolerance. They call it progress. But it’s an attempt to erase the voice of God from our lives, our communities, and our future.



I know what it feels like to be broken. I know what it feels like to want to shrink into the background. But Jesus didn’t rescue me so I could blend in. He didn’t heal me so I could hide my faith. He brought me through the fire so I could proclaim His name.



Now more than ever, Christians must rise. Not with anger. Not with fear. But with truth and love, firmly anchored in the eternal Word of God.



Your story matters. Your voice matters. Every whisper of faith, every shout of praise, every courageous confession that "Jesus is Lord" in a hostile world — it matters. I am one voice. You are one voice. But together, we are a mighty chorus echoing into eternity.

God didn’t save me to leave me whispering in the ashes. He saved me to stand in the light — boldly and without shame — and declare to the world: He is real. He is good. And I will not be silent.