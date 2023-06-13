Why Arnold Schwarzenegger’s blind faith haunts him

Arnold Schwarzenegger is freaked out by death. The famous actor is definitely not okay with it. And I don’t blame him. Death is a ferocious beast that can only be defeated by something or someone with greater power than death itself.

Schwarzenegger recently stated, “I know people feel comfortable with death, but I don’t.” The retired professional bodybuilder claims Heaven is a “fantasy” and “we won’t see each other again after we’re gone.”

Arnold’s strong conviction that Heaven is make-believe is puzzling. After all, what is the basis of his belief? Feelings, opinions, conjecture and assumptions. In other words, Arnold Schwarzenegger is staking his immortal soul on blind faith.

This of course is exactly what our adversary, the devil, wants people to do. Satan tempts people to make eternal decisions based upon emotions and assumptions.

In a 2021 interview, Arnold said, “I grew up Catholic. I went to church. I went to Catholic school. I learned the Bible and my catechisms.”

But was he immersed in the Gospel? Today Arnold clearly lacks a living faith in the risen Savior.

I am so thankful that Christian faith is rooted in fulfilled prophecies, God’s promises, and plenty of historical evidence. In other words, Christian faith is not blind faith. When you “repent and believe the good news,” (Mark 1:15) your eyes are wide open and your mind is fully engaged.

Ten years ago I wrote a CP op-ed titled, “The Mathematical Proof for Christianity is Irrefutable.” It presents historical and mathematical evidence for the Christian faith. Nothing is more reckless and self-destructive than betting against God, especially since the odds of fulfilling 8 specific prophecies in one person are one in one hundred quadrillion, or 1 in 100,000,000,000,000,000.

A year later I detailed some additional historical evidence: “Jewish Scholars Have Historically Looked to Bethlehem,” and, “The Messiah’s Critics Couldn’t Produce His Body.” And a year after that I laid out: “40 Questions to Determine the True Religion.”

If at some point Arnold Schwarzenegger decides to seriously investigate the evidence for Christianity with an open mind, his blind faith could be transformed into Christian faith.

Arnold is plagued by the natural fear that he will “miss everything” here on Earth when he dies, such as going to the gym, riding his bike on the beach, and traveling.

Compare Arnold’s blind faith to the Christian faith of his son-in-law, actor Chris Pratt. While speaking at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Pratt said, “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do.”

Pratt explained that while we will always be imperfect, God’s “grace is a gift. Like the freedom that we enjoy in this country, that grace was paid for with somebody’s else’s blood.”

Chris Pratt gets it. Far from having blind faith, he realizes that Christianity is rooted in history and in the cross where Jesus died to pay for our sins.

Jesus said, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him will not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).

The Apostle Paul persecuted Christians prior to his conversion. He wrote, “For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Peter, and then to the Twelve. After that he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers at the same time, most of whom are still living, though some have fallen asleep” (1 Corinthians 15:3-6).

For whatever reason, Arnold Schwarzenegger's religious upbringing did not result in a deep and abiding relationship with Jesus Christ. But there is still time for him to enter into an eternal relationship with God.

As a bodybuilder, actor and governor of California, Schwarzenegger put in the hard work necessary for success. But when it comes to the greatest person to ever walk on this planet, he seems content to glibly write off the Gospel as nothing more than a fantasy.

I would respectfully encourage him to reconsider his faulty assumption and his lackadaisical approach to the Bible and to actually dig into the evidence. There is still time for him to make it to the door of the castle, as I laid out in a CP op-ed earlier this year: “How Far Can Apologetics Take a Non-Christian?”

Arnold would be wise to explore the tremendous amount of evidence for Christianity in humility and with an open heart. Pride and blind faith lead many non-Christians to write off Jesus and Heaven, whereas childlike faith opens the door to Paradise where believers will live in rapturous ecstasy forever.

“Death has been swallowed up in victory” (1 Corinthians 15:54).

Too good to be true? Not at all. But you will never benefit from Christ’s victory over death if you adopt the blind faith that currently haunts Arnold Schwarzenegger. You see, the looming fear of death can only be defeated by placing your faith in the historical reality of Christ’s sacrificial death and glorious resurrection.

If you are tormented by nagging personal doubts about death and Heaven, look outside yourself to the cross of Christ and his empty tomb. Blind faith produces despair, whereas trusting Christ alone for salvation brings eternal life in Heaven.

Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11:25,26)

Far from being a fantasy, the Messiah's promise of everlasting life in Heaven is as rock solid as the Earth itself. You can either stand in faith upon the evidence, or be consumed by your fearful feelings and false assumptions. The choice is yours.