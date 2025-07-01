Home Opinion Why does God still do so many miracles today?

Regardless of whether we identify as Baptists, Charismatics, Presbyterians, Pentecostals, or anything in between, most of us — at some point in our Christian walk — have likely wondered: “Why doesn’t God do more miracles today?”



Maybe it was after a loved one died despite our prayers, or when we were passed over for a job promotion we thought was a sure thing. In moments like those, we may silently question why God didn’t intervene more miraculously. But I’d like to flip the question and offer a radical shift in perspective: Why does God still do so many miracles?

Think about it.

The Hebrew people spent 400 years enslaved in Egypt. Generations were born and died under the whips of taskmasters, probably praying and wondering if God had forgotten them. Then suddenly — miraculously — God sends Moses, not with a sword, but with words. In fact, his words were not nearly as eloquent as ours. If you recall, Moses initially declined to go on his divine mission to approach Pharaoh because he apparently had some sort of speech impediment. He didn’t feel qualified to be God's spokesperson. Yet God chose him anyway — not for his eloquence, but for his obedience.

Ten divine plagues, each more powerful than the last, targeted Egypt's idols and Pharaoh’s hardened heart. The Nile turned to blood. Frogs, flies, hail, and locusts struck the land. Darkness covered the earth. And then the final blow: the death of every firstborn in Egypt — except for those whose doorposts were covered in lamb’s blood.

These weren’t random tricks. They were calculated acts of love and justice. Signs of a God who hears the cries of His people and acts in His perfect time.

And then came the Red Sea.

Not only did God part the waters to let His people through, but He closed them again over Pharaoh’s pursuing army. A miracle of epic proportions. The people rejoiced. They sang songs of praise. And then … they began to grumble.

Despite seeing God’s hand in action, they doubted. They complained. They feared. And yet, God remained faithful.

For 40 years, He fed them with manna from Heaven — a perfect, nourishing food that appeared fresh each morning. A miracle repeated daily. But what happened? The people grew tired of it. Their attitude soured. “Oh, the same old perfect food again today,” they murmured, effectively turning a daily miracle into a mundane inconvenience.

How quickly we take the miraculous for granted.

Isn’t that still true today?

We pray for healing, but when it comes through a skilled surgeon, we call it “modern medicine” instead of “answered prayer.” We ask for provision, but when a job comes through or a check arrives unexpectedly, we might call it “luck” or “timing.” We pray for protection, but after a close call on the road or a near-miss at work, we chalk it up to “coincidence.”

Every heartbeat, every sunrise, every breath in our lungs is a miracle. But familiarity breeds indifference.

“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning” (James 1:17, KJV).

Imagine if the sun didn’t rise every day at a predictable time. What if some days were 20 hours long, others 26, and nobody knew if the sun would even come up tomorrow? The top story on the evening news would be: “Will there be a morning?” But because God has faithfully set the earth in motion, with 24-hour days and steady rhythms, we don’t even think to thank Him for the consistency. Predictability has numbed our wonder.

Or consider your immune system. What if we didn’t have one? What if we lived sick 99% of the time, and then — one day — God gave us a miracle: an immune system that fights off infections and keeps us well 99% of the time instead? How long would it take us to stop thanking Him for it? Come to think of it, when was the last time I thanked God for giving me a healthy immune system?

The truth is, God is still in the miracle business. But often, His miracles don’t come in the form of fire from heaven or burning bushes. They come quietly, persistently — like manna. Daily provision. Quiet guidance. Gentle protection. Healing of body, soul, and relationship. Divine peace in the midst of chaos.

We need to develop an attitude of gratitude — not just for the big, dramatic interventions, but for the quiet blessings that fill our days: our families, our health, our freedom, our food, our friends, and the hope that this life is not the end.

“In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you” (1 Thessalonians 5:18, KJV).

Because for those who believe in Him, the greatest miracle of all is still ahead:

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away” (Revelation 21:4, KJV).