Why Gen Z could be the revival generation

David Hogg, a student during the tragic Parkland shooting, has since turned to progressive activism and was recently announced as the new vice chair of the Democratic National Convention. His words called out the conservative resurgence of young Americans, vowing to the Democrat party faithful, “we must get them back.” However, his words point toward a deeper cultural shift, revealing that Generation Z could be America’s revival generation.

A powerful and unexpected movement has been taking place among young people. Bible sales are on the rise, young men are returning to church, and Gen Z is showing a renewed interest in stable homes and traditional values.

This cultural shift is not merely a trend; it is a revival that has the potential to reshape society in ways that will make the powerful take notice. It is not about political parties, yet its impact will be felt across the political and cultural landscape as young people find hope and identity in Christ and step up as the next generation of leaders.

I experience this every day in my work with 1630, an outreach of Christian Engaged to disciple and equip young adults ages 16-30 to become next-gen leaders through our DC trips and free classes for them. Together, we pray, vote, and engage to leave a lasting impact on our nation.

In a recent interview with 27-year-old Alyssa Brown, I shared her story of getting involved with the ministry, being willing to run for office as a young person, and becoming the youngest lawmaker in Arkansas state history after beating a man who had been in county government for three decades. She not only knocked on doors to ask for votes; she prayed with residents one by one for God to work in their lives.

For decades, Western culture has drifted further from the biblical principles that once anchored it. Postmodernism, secularism, and radical individualism have led many to believe that faith is outdated, that traditional values are oppressive, and that personal fulfillment comes only through self-exploration.

Despite the increasing secularization of society, young people are searching for something deeper. They are realizing that the promises of modern culture — wealth, status, self-indulgence — are ultimately unfulfilling. Amid economic instability, social unrest, and personal struggles, Gen Z is yearning for something real and eternal.

This longing for truth and stability is driving a revival. Young people are opening their Bibles again, attending church, and seeking God in ways that defy the expectations of mainstream culture. This resurgence is not confined to one region or denomination — it is happening everywhere, from college campuses to workplaces, from small towns to major cities.

More importantly, it is happening organically. There is no central figurehead, no political agenda, no orchestrated effort to manufacture revival. It is a movement of the Holy Spirit, stirring hearts and awakening a generation to the truth of Jesus Christ. All of us who are investing time and resources into Gen Z have our part to play, but ultimately God will get the glory.

One of the most striking aspects of this revival is the renewed emphasis on traditional values and strong families. For years, culture has dismissed the nuclear family as an outdated institution. Yet, young people are increasingly recognizing the importance of stable homes, marriage, and the biblical model for family life.

Unite US started with a worship experience at Auburn University in the fall of 2023. Nearly 200 people were baptized that night. The movement has since spread to other campuses, with hundreds of college students baptized at Florida State University, the University of Alabama, the University of Georgia, and the University of Tennessee.

This generation has seen the brokenness caused by fatherlessness, divorce, and moral relativism, and they desire something better for their future. They are rejecting the chaos of hookup culture, the confusion of identity politics, and the aimlessness of a world without moral foundations. Instead, they are turning to Scripture, seeking wisdom on how to build godly homes and communities.

This shift is deeply threatening to those who have built their power on a secular, post-Christian society. The political and cultural elites thrive on division, instability, and dependence on the state rather than God. A generation that is grounded in faith, values, and strong families is a generation that cannot be easily manipulated.

As young Christians rise as leaders, they will challenge the prevailing ideologies that seek to erode biblical truth and morality. This is why this revival will not only shape churches but also impact politics, culture, and every sphere of society.

To be clear, this is not about aligning Christianity with a particular political party. It is about young believers standing up for truth, righteousness, and biblical justice. When young people find their identity in Christ, they will naturally advocate for policies and movements that align with biblical principles — justice for the unborn, protection of religious liberty, defense of the family, and care for the poor and vulnerable through the power of the Body of Christ.

This revival also represents a shift in how Christianity is perceived by younger generations. For too long, many have viewed the Church as outdated or irrelevant. But as young believers experience the transformative power of the Gospel, they are reclaiming biblical faith as a source of strength and purpose. They are no longer content with superficial spirituality; they desire deep discipleship and genuine community. This hunger for authentic life-change will lead to a renewed focus on evangelism, missions, and serving those in need.

The Church must be ready to disciple and equip this generation for the challenges ahead. We cannot afford to dismiss young people as lost to secular culture. Instead, we must recognize the hunger that is growing among them and provide them with the biblical teaching, mentorship, and encouragement they need to stand strong in their faith. Older generations have the responsibility to guide and support this revival, investing in young leaders who will carry the torch forward.

This is a moment of great hope. God is raising up a generation that is not ashamed of the Gospel and that desires to honor Him in every area of life. I am honored to do my small part with this new generation arising, and we should all want to be a part of this moment.

This is not a fleeting moment; it is a movement that will shape the future of the Church and society for decades to come. As believers, we must pray for this revival, support it, and be ready to walk alongside the next generation of Christian leaders.