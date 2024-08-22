Home Opinion Why I could not possibly vote for Kamala Harris

In past articles and on many Line of Fire broadcasts, I have expressed my strong reservations about Donald Trump and the current direction of the GOP (most recently here), so my potential vote for him/them would be with caveats and concerns. But under no circumstances could I possibly countenance a vote for Kamala Harris.

Writing in October 2020, conservative author David Kupelian took issue with Pastor John Piper, who encouraged Christians not to vote for either Trump or Biden.

Kupelian asked, “Does the good pastor not realize that when you vote for a president, you are not choosing only one leader and his policy agenda, but a multitude of leaders and policies in every area of life, and therefore a whole ‘future’ for the country, as Franklin Graham put it? Most prominently, you are choosing a vice president who may well become president (as has happened 14 times in U.S. history). You are also choosing Cabinet and department heads. And you are choosing federal judges, including Supreme Court justices with lifetime tenure who will decide issues of stupendous importance that affect every American. And you are choosing thousands of other people — about 4,000 federal government appointees in all — who will profoundly shape the nation in which your children and grandchildren will live for a long, long time — whether for good or for ill.”

The implications of our votes are massive indeed, potentially outliving those of us who are older.

This time around, in 2024, the Democratic Party has put forward an even more radical pro-abortion, pro-LGBT activism candidate. In fact, Planned Parenthood is offering free vasectomies and abortions during the DNC in Chicago this week. Talk about sending a message.

As for specific policies, the official Democratic platform has this to say about abortion (under the heading of “Reproductive Freedom”: “President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Democrats are committed to restoring the reproductive rights Trump ripped away. With a Democratic Congress, we will pass national legislation to make Roe the law of the land again. We will strengthen access to contraception so every woman who needs it is able to get and afford it. We will protect a woman’s right to access IVF. We will repeal the Hyde Amendment. And in his second term, President Biden will continue to support access to FDA-approved medication abortion, appoint leaders at the FDA who respect science, and appoint judges who uphold fundamental freedoms.”

Simply stated, if you vote for Harris, you are voting for the reinstating of Roe “as the law of the land again,” which would mean overturning all the pro-life laws that have now been passed in state after state. The blood of the unborn would certainly be on your hands. Your vote helped make this happen.

As for LGBT issues, the acronym LGBTQ+ is found 37 times in the platform, including promises like this: “... Democrats will pass the Equality Act to codify protections for LGBTQI+ Americans and their families.”

In short, this means that transgender identity would be placed on the same footing as race and ethnicity. Consequently, just as you could not refuse to hire a Black or Hispanic person to teach little children in your nursery school because of their race or ethnicity, you could not refuse to hire a bearded man who identified as a woman to teach the little children.

This is what you’re voting for if you vote for Vice President Harris.

An LGBT website also notes that Harris “Officiated gay weddings in 2004, began supporting them more vocally in 2008 and worked with President Biden to pass the 2022 Respect for Marriage Act, ensuring government recognition of same-sex marriages.”

The website also praises the Biden-Harris administration for advocating for the surgical mutilation and chemical castration of minors who identify as trans (not in those words, of course, but that’s the reality).

We are also told that “As California’s Attorney General in 2016, [Harris] filed amicus briefs supporting trans people’s rights to use bathrooms matching their gender identity. She has since said that anti-trans bathrooms bans deny trans people’s ‘right to exist.’”

So, if you vote for Harris, you’re voting for boys who identify as girls to share bathrooms and locker rooms with your daughters (or sisters), not to mention voting for men who identify as women to share bathrooms and changing rooms with your wives (or mothers or sisters or daughters). Is that what you want?

Perhaps worse still, we are told that Harris “ supports a national ban” on so-called “conversion therapy,” which means outlawing all professional counseling for anyone with unwanted same-sex attractions or gender-identity confusion. Outlawed!

So, the 16-year-old girl who was raped repeatedly by her uncle and now feels repulsion towards men would not be allowed to receive professional counsel to help her deal with her trauma and recover her opposite-sex attractions, even with her parents’ consent based on her expressly stated desires. Illegal!

And, the 10-year-old boy who is struggling with gender confusion would not be allowed to receive counsel to help him feel at home in his own body. However, if he and his parents wanted to put him on irreversible hormone therapy to block the onset of puberty, preparing for sex-change surgery at the earliest possible age, that would be legal. This is madness, but it’s exactly what you would be voting for if you voted for Kamala Harris.

Ironically, the hyperlink for this national ban goes to a September 12, 2019 post on X featuring the now-disgraced Sam Brinton, the “gender-fluid,” sometimes-drag queen who served as deputy assistant secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy. Brinton, who often dressed as a lipstick-wearing woman, even at official government functions, was released from his job after being convicted of stealing women’s luggage at several different airports. Yet the post on X remains up for the world to see.

And need I point out that there is solidarity for Hamas and extreme antipathy towards Israel in the Democratic Party, not the GOP?

That’s why, regardless of my views on Trump and the GOP, I could not possibly vote for Kamala Harris. To do so, for me, would be to participate in evil.