Home Opinion Will Pope Leo XIV proclaim John 3:16?

Let's face it. If a person gets John 3:16 wrong, he lacks the foundation that is necessary to follow Christ. If you jump right into "doings things for God" without first laying the proper foundation, all is for naught.

The New Testament clearly reveals the distinction between justification and sanctification. Justification is the foundation of the Christian faith and is complete at conversion. (see Galatians 2:16; Romans 5:1-2; Galatians 3:11-14; Romans 5:8-9) Sanctification, on the other hand, is the lifelong process of growing in spiritual maturity as a follower of Jesus Christ.

One thing I have noticed over the past 40 years is that some spiritual leaders in various religious groups attempt to redefine "faith" to mean the combination of belief and good works. The Apostle Paul addressed the deadly error of works righteousness in his epistle to the churches in Galatia.

Good works will always flow from faith in Christ, but good works are never meritorious toward one's salvation. In fact, "All who rely on observing the Law are under a curse" (Galatians 3:10). Christian faith equates to trusting Christ alone for salvation. If you blend justification and sanctification, you forfeit the Gospel.

No religious leader in the world can stand at a microphone and command more attention than the pope. Having said that, can you think of even one pope in your lifetime who clearly proclaimed and explained the Gospel? I heard Billy Graham proclaim and explain the Gospel dozens, if not hundreds, of times. And Franklin Graham seems to share the good news every time he speaks to the press. But what about the new pope (formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost)? Will Pope Leo XIV clearly and consistently proclaim and explain John 3:16?

In a 2023 interview, Cardinal Prevost was asked, "What fundamental trait would you say is necessary to be a good bishop?" He concluded his thoughts with this encouraging statement: "In just a few words: to help people come to know Christ through the gift of faith." Christians around the world rejoice with anyone who "comes to know Christ through the gift of faith."

Paul assured believers, "For it is by grace you have been saved through faith — and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God - not by works, so that no one can boast" (Ephesians 2:8-9). Thankfully, eternal life in Heaven is a free gift that is received by faith in Jesus Christ.

Paul followed up those two verses with this beautiful description of sanctification: "For we are God's workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do" (Ephesians 2:10). In his 13 or 14 epistles, Paul was meticulous in fleshing out both justification and sanctification.

Imagine a home builder skipping the foundation and jumping straight into the construction of the house. This is essentially what happens when a religious leader attempts to redefine "faith" as a combination of belief and good works. It is no minor theological error, especially since it prevents people from being converted and justified.

Religious deeds do not convert souls. A single sin cannot be washed away by 10,000 good works. The blood of Jesus washes away sins when a person places their trust in Christ's death on the cross for the forgiveness of sins and eternal life in Heaven (see Romans 5:9; 1 John 1:8-9). It will be critical for the new pope to consistently proclaim and explain the Gospel message. Hundreds of millions of Catholics desperately need to hear what the Bible teaches about the good news.

Just as "faith without works is dead" (James 2:26), religion without the Gospel is dead. "Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under Heaven given to men by which we must be saved" (Acts 4:12). And you cannot "continue to work out your salvation with fear and trembling" (Philippians 2:12) unless you have already received the free gift of everlasting life in Heaven through faith in Christ alone.

Justification always precedes sanctification. And without the proper foundation, everything else comes crumbling down, no matter how zealous or religious a person may be. If good works could save man's soul, there would have been no reason for Jesus to suffer the agony of the crucifixion for our salvation. You see, "If righteousness could be gained through the Law, Christ died for nothing" (Galatians 2:21).

Pope Leo XIV can potentially reach many souls for Christ. But if, rather than consistently explaining the Gospel, the new pope merely promotes various religious rituals and practices, he will miss the unique opportunity he has been given.