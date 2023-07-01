Would a submersible implosion annihilate your soul?

When a Titanic-bound submersible went missing in the North Atlantic several weeks ago, the ensuing drama was riveting and made headlines around the world. Days later it was announced that the submersible had tragically imploded, instantly killing the five people aboard.

Imagine if you had taken that fateful trip. Would the implosion have been the end of you, or would “the real you” continue to exist, albeit in a different realm? In other words, would a submersible implosion annihilate your soul?

The fact of the matter, my friend, is that your soul is immortal. God created you as body, soul and spirit (see 1 Thessalonians 5:23). Your spirit is your inner being, which only comes alive through faith in Christ. Jesus said, “Flesh gives birth to flesh, but the Spirit gives birth to spirit” (John 3:6). And Jesus also said, “You must be born again” (John 3:7).

Your soul, meanwhile, involves your heart, mind, emotions, ideas, opinions, decision-making ability, values, beliefs, etc. When you die one day, you nevertheless will continue to exist in one of two places. And wherever you spend eternity, you will have an imperishable body. The resurrected bodies of those in Heaven experience unending joy and pleasure, while the inextinguishable bodies of those in Hell suffer tremendous pain and anguish.

Jesus spoke about a rich man who went to Hell “where he was in torment” (Luke 16:23). The man said, “I am in agony in this fire” (Luke 16:24). Jesus came to Earth to rescue people from Hell by his death and resurrection.

And the alternative to Hell? David wrote, “You have made known to me the path of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand” (Psalm 16:11).

If you died today, would you go to Heaven, or to Hell? Perhaps you say, “Honestly, I don’t know.” Well then let’s start there. You see, there is a way you can know that Heaven is your eternal home.

Faith in Jesus brings the forgiveness of sins to your soul and makes your spirit come alive. Jesus said, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him will not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).

The more you meditate upon Scripture and rely upon God’s promises, the sooner your faith grows into a comforting assurance. I know for a fact that I will go to Heaven when I die. Millions of Christians know the same thing, and it motivates us to live every day for our Lord and Savior.

Jesus said, “What good is it for a man to gain the whole world, yet lose his soul?” (Mark 8:36) Your soul will never be annihilated or extinguished. And this is why Jesus placed such a premium on man’s soul.

If you were not taught the truth about Jesus and the Bible as a child, you may be finding it difficult today to accept the truth about Christ and your immortal soul. Young children readily accept the Gospel, especially when presented tenderly by their loving parents. But if you did not have that advantage growing up, it doesn’t mean you cannot believe today.

God would love to enable you to believe the good news and receive salvation. But if you have been intentionally hardening your heart toward God, you will need to stop that deliberate attempt to keep God out of your life. Whatever may have led you to do such an unwise thing is not worth losing your soul over.

Little children are usually very open to hearing about God’s love for them, whereas adults typically have a tougher time accepting the truth about salvation. But that doesn’t mean it is impossible. Since your soul is immortal, you would be wise to initiate a conversation today with the One who created your body, soul, and spirit. In fact, you can talk to the Lord right now as you confess your sins to him and call upon the name of Jesus. If you ignore the opportunity God is giving you in this holy moment, your heart will become even colder toward Christ.

But don’t take my word for it. Test it for yourself. You can either come to Christ and receive forgiveness and the fire of the Holy Spirit through faith in the Savior, or you can reject this message as though everything you just read is meaningless and untrue. Rejecting the Lord keeps your heart cold and distant from God. Repenting of your sins and receiving Jesus as your Savior (John 1:12) saves your soul through the power and fire of the Holy Spirit.

Is your soul hot or cold for Christ? In a way, I wish I could believe for you. But then again, you need to own whatever decision you make regarding Jesus Christ. Even your parents couldn’t believe for you when you were a child. All they could have done would have been to pray for you and share the good news of the Gospel with you. That is, if someone had first led them into the arms of the Savior.

And since even a submersible implosion does not annihilate your soul, you would be wise to get serious about the One who suffered and died on the cross to pay for your sins. The risen Lord may be calling you today to become one of His followers, but it will require that you come to him with the faith of a child.

Jesus said, “I tell you the truth, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of Heaven” (Matthew 18:3).