Home Opinion Would video evidence of Heaven and Hell convince you?

The existence of the world's most notorious maximum-security prison is beyond dispute. El Salvador's CECOT is a mega-prison where President Trump recently sent 238 gang members of the Venezuelan criminal organization, Tren de Aragua. The video evidence proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that this prison truly exists.

Likewise, Heaven and Hell are real places where billions of people have already arrived, just like those gang members who were filmed entering CECOT. What would it take to convince you that Heaven and Hell actually exist? Would video evidence be enough to persuade you? There must be a good reason why God has not provided us with video evidence, especially since "God wants everyone to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth" (1 Timothy 2:4).

You may be old enough to remember the 1978 American documentary, "Scared Straight." Teenagers who were repeat offenders spent 3 hours getting yelled at by inmates at a prison in New Jersey. Interestingly, "only one of the 'graduates' of the original documentary has since been convicted of a felony." Similarly, I suspect far fewer young men in El Salvador today will continue to pursue participation in a criminal gang after watching the CECOT video.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Are Jesus' warnings about Hell in the New Testament enough to scare you straight? Some people argue, "Christians shouldn't try to frighten unbelievers into accepting Christ." It is like saying that firefighters shouldn't try to warn occupants to immediately get out of a burning building. After all, which is worse, being scared to death about Hell while you can still do something about it, or being completely unaware of the horror of Hell until you eventually enter this dreadful confinement center? Hell is a maximum-security prison beyond the grave that houses unforgiven sinners.

God decided to give us something even more authoritative and conclusive than video evidence when the Holy Spirit inspired the Bible to be written (see 2 Peter 1:20-21; 2 Timothy 3:16). You see, the Lord told us the absolute truth about Heaven and Hell. Christ loved people enough to sometimes even scare sinners straight! Jesus issued this warning: "Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in Hell" (Matthew 10:28).

After wondering for years why multitudes of people will not make it into Heaven, (see Matthew 7:13-14) it finally occurred to me one day that there must be something God desires even more than a person's eternal salvation. So, what is it? Simply this: God wants you to take Him at His Word. Those who refuse to do so "will stand outside knocking and pleading,' Sir, open the door for us.' But He will answer, 'I don't know you or where you come from'" (Luke 13:25).

The truth about Heaven and Hell is spelled out plainly in Scripture, and God wants you to believe it! "Without faith it is impossible to please God" (Hebrews 11:6). Those who reject God's Word do so to their own peril. And those who reject the Gospel will have eternity in Hell to regret the worst decision they ever made, by far!

The Gospel provides the only way to be saved from sin, death and Hell. Jesus said, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me" (John 14:6). While there is no video evidence for the existence of Heaven and Hell, or for Christ's death and resurrection for that matter, we have something far better; namely, God's Word.

While inmates in CECOT are able to listen to Bible readings, I assure you that no one in Hell is offered that opportunity. Once a person passes through the gates of Hell, they experience only agony and hopelessness throughout eternity. Jesus described Hell as a place of "darkness where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth" (Matthew 8:12). Jesus also defined Hell as a place of "eternal punishment" (Matthew 25:46).

Heaven, on the other hand, is a place of perfection, beauty, joy, fellowship and constant rejoicing (see Revelation 22:1-5; 22-27). "There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain" (Revelation 21:4). Evangelist Billy Graham (1918-2018) stated, "Heavenly rest will be so refreshing that we will never feel that exhaustion of mind and body we so frequently experience now. The most thrilling thing about Heaven is that Jesus Christ will be there. I will see Him face to face. Jesus Christ will meet us at the end of life's journey."

My friend, have you repented of your sins and received Jesus as your Savior? (see John 1:12 & John 3:1-36). If not, I sure hope you will do so today while there is still time for your sins to be washed away by the blood of Jesus (see 1 John 1:7; Revelation 1:5). Unlike the prisoners in CECOT and the unforgiven sinners in Hell today, you can avoid being sent away to be punished for your sins (see Romans 3:9-20). But you must not delay if you hope to escape the punishment you deserve! (see James 2:10; Revelation 22:17).

Once you come "under grace" (Romans 6:14) through faith in Jesus, your sins will not be held against you on Judgment Day because you are no longer "under law." (Galatians 4:5) God's grace will only become amazing to you if and when you embrace the Savior through faith and believe the good news of the Gospel. (see John 3:16) "Today, if you hear His voice, do not harden your heart" (Hebrews 4:7). "Believe in the Lord Jesus and you will be saved" (Acts 16:31).

One of these days you will take your final breath on Earth. With that looming inevitability in mind, are you truly prepared to enter God's courtroom? (see 2 Corinthians 5:10). If you want to be confident that God will accept you on Judgment Day and welcome you into Heaven, I encourage you to immerse yourself in these lyrics by Third Day from their powerful song titled, "Trust in Jesus."