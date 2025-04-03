Home Books 'This is Us' star Chrissy Metz talks navigating faith in Hollywood, passion for helping children pray

Chrissy Metz is known to millions worldwide for her Emmy-nominated performance as Kate Pearson on NBC’s emotionally rich drama “This Is Us.”

But off-screen, the Emmy and two-time Golden Globe-nominated actress, singer and author is charting a new path where vulnerability, prayer and connection — the hallmarks of her career — take center stage.

Metz’s latest endeavor is her second faith-based children’s book that builds on the spiritual foundation she laid with her first, When I Talk to God, I Talk About You. The new book, When I Talk to God, I Talk About Feelings, is deeply personal for Metz.

In an exclusive interview with The Christian Post, the 44-year-old actress opened up about the inspiration behind her writing, the emotional and spiritual lessons she continues to learn, and why she believes now more than ever that children — and adults — need space to talk, feel and pray honestly.

Co-written by songwriter Bradley Collins and illustrated by Lisa Fields, When I Talk to God, I Talk About Feelings explores the use of faith and prayer in handling the ups and downs of feelings.

“We were so fortunate to have the first book [...] so well received,” Metz said. “Once we were going around different churches and schools and reading the book, inevitably, every single kid, whether they had a question or they had a comment, it was always about their feelings.”

For Metz, those exchanges, often from children feeling left out, scared or embarrassed, highlighted a gap she knew needed filling.

“It wasn’t really fostered in my family to talk about your feelings; you had to be tough and you just figure it out. But now, I feel like the world is shifting […] there’s just such a necessity to talk about your feelings and to name them and to bolster kids’ confidence through that,” she said.

The “Bank of Dave 2” actress described her book as both an invitation and tool for children and adults to talk about feelings without fear or shame and to understand those emotions through the lens of faith and prayer.

“You really can talk to God about anything,” Metz explained. “Anyone, everyone, at any time. And for me, I do that all day, every day. […] When I can sort of ground myself in prayer and just remember that I’m a child of God. […] that, for me, is very humbling. But also, it sort of grounds me in that no matter what, I don’t have to accomplish anything. I’m made in the image and likeness of God, and that’s enough.”

For Metz, the intersection of prayer and emotion is a daily practice and natural extension of the kind of storytelling she brought to “This Is Us," a show that touched on themes of loss, identity and healing with unflinching honesty.

“I always lead with my heart,” she said. “I think Kate did that, and pretty much every role that I have been a part of, gratefully, has been heart-centered. […] I think honesty and authenticity is so important, and it’s always beneficial, but it’s not always easy to do.”

Writing for children, she says, has helped deepen her own understanding of God and herself. The creative process, she emphasized, has become a kind of spiritual formation.

“I always thought, ‘I don’t want to bother Him,’” she said of talking to God. “‘There’s so much other stuff going on in the world, I’m OK.’ But the more I talk to people [about] the ideas that we kicked around, and as we were writing the book […] I’m realizing that this bolsters my relationship with Him, […] and then I get to thank Him for everything that He’s given me by talking and sharing how it’s changed my life.”

To parents or children who struggle with naming or expressing big emotions, Metz offered a word of encouragement: “I think it’s so rewarding,” she said. “The more you do it, the better you feel about it. […] Sometimes you can’t make sense of it all, but it adds connectivity between the parent and the child.”

She added: “Most of the time, we all just want to be heard […] that is, I think, so life-changing. To just be able to say, ‘You love me enough to hear me? OK. Or I trust you enough to tell you how I feel.’ That is the whole reason why we’re on this planet.”

In addition to releasing her new book, Metz revealed she’s in the early stages of developing a one-woman show that will combine music, storytelling and her personal testimony.

“It’s very scary to think about,” she shared. “When you play a different role, you get to be someone else. But when you’re yourself, you’re like, OK, here it is: the good, bad, the ugly. But I’m excited about it, nervous about it, and I’m enjoying the process for sure.”

Navigating the entertainment industry while holding firmly to her faith hasn’t always been easy, Metz said, addressing the challenges of working in an environment that can be dismissive — or even skeptical — of religious beliefs.

“I can sit back and say, ‘Oh, that movie, that TV show — I would have loved to be a part of that,’” she shared. “And then I just have to be reminded that […] my trust in God and what He wants for me is what was destined and written in the stars for me.”

“My journey is different and important,” she added. “I always say that our tragedies are our triumphs. The hardest thing is how we change the world. […] It’s a process. I just try to come at it with heart and intention.”

Metz suggested the tide might be turning in Hollywood, with more interest in faith-based stories, as seen by the success of shows like "The Chosen." Having starred in 2019’s “Breakthrough,” the actress said she’s witnessed firsthand the power of spiritually grounded storytelling, and she sees signs of a growing appetite for content that is both emotionally honest and spiritually hopeful.

“I had a meeting with some executives, and they’re like, ‘You know what? There’s this story to be told and this story to be told,’” she recalled. “And I’m like, yeah, I do think things are shifting.”

Metz contended that Hollywood, like any industry, has its trends and tensions, but for her, the purpose remains constant.

“I just try to come at it from like, what is my intention in this project?” she says. “What do I want to impart? What do I want to leave the audience with?”

“I’m so grateful for my career and relationships that I’ve built,” she said, “but I also know that I don’t have to force anything down anyone’s throat […] it’s attraction, not promotion.”

In the end, Metz says she’s just trying to live with purpose, to honor her God-given calling and to reflect the light that’s been given to her, whether through acting, singing or writing.

“If we were perfect, we wouldn’t be here,” she said. “The whole point is, we’re on Earth school. We’re all teachers and students. It’s just about being open-minded and open-hearted.”