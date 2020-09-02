A bounty of baptisms with Phil Robertson

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

During a recent appearance on a Christian podcast, “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson said that people from all over the country have traveled to his hometown of West Monroe, Louisiana so that they could be baptized by the outspoken Christian activist.

The 74-year-old Robertson, the founder of Duck Commander duck calls, appeared on the “Edifi With Billy Hallowell” podcast Saturday to discuss his new book, Jesus Politics: How to Win Back the Soul of America.

Robertson and Hallowell discussed current events as well as Robertson’s “Unashamed” podcast. Robertson explained the premise of his podcast to the Pure Flix journalist.

“We’re reaching out to our neighbor and we’re telling him to love their God, repent and turn to God,” Robertson said. “Love God and love your neighbor.”

Read more at https://www.christianpost.com/entertainment/phil-robertson-says-listeners-of-his-podcast-travel-to-louisiana-to-be-baptized-by-him.html