Are Democrats moving toward pro-life?

The percentage of Americans who call themselves “pro-life” is now the same as those who consider themselves “pro-choice” as a new poll has found that the number of Democrats who call themselves “pro-life” has drastically increased in the last month.

The survey marked the first time since 2009 that Marist has found an equal number of respondents saying they’re “pro-life” (47 percent) as are those who say they’re “pro-choice.”

In January, a previous Marist survey found that Americans were more likely to identify as pro-choice than they are to identify as pro-life by a 55 percent to 38 percent margin.

