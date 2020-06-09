| Coronavirus →
Are you sleeping through cyber church?

By Rod Anderson, CP Cartoonist

Nearly half of churchgoers haven't watched an online service in the last four weeks, and among those who have, only 40% say they've been watching services from their regular home church, according to recent polling data.

The new data from the Barna Group was highlighted in a blog post by Carey Nieuwhof, a former lawyer and founding pastor of Connexus Church in Ontario, Canada.

Nieuwhof noted that 48% of churchgoers reported that they had not watched any church online in the last four weeks.

