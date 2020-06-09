Are you sleeping through cyber church?

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Nearly half of churchgoers haven't watched an online service in the last four weeks, and among those who have, only 40% say they've been watching services from their regular home church, according to recent polling data.

The new data from the Barna Group was highlighted in a blog post by Carey Nieuwhof, a former lawyer and founding pastor of Connexus Church in Ontario, Canada.

Nieuwhof noted that 48% of churchgoers reported that they had not watched any church online in the last four weeks.

Read more at https://www.christianpost.com/news/nearly-half-of-churchgoers-say-they-havent-watched-any-online-service-in-past-4-weeks.html