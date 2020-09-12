Christian hurricane helpers clean up after Laura

Out-of-state volunteers have descended upon Louisiana to tend to families in need in the wake of Hurricane Laura, with dozens serving with the evangelical nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse.

As thousands of residents will not have power for months and as some homes have been destroyed, the international evangelical humanitarian organization has established three hubs in the Creole State as it seeks to help dozens of communities in three counties impacted by the Category 4 storm.

“What we are seeing is that this storm really had no favorites,” Todd Taylor, Samaritan’s Purse director of U.S. disaster relief, told The Christian Post about the storm, which made landfall on Aug. 24 with sustained wind speeds of up to 150 miles per hour.

