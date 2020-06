Every home a church

Christians who love Jesus and are serious about God’s plans can turn every home into a house of worship, praise, and prayer. The Church has never been a building. The Church is those who are ‘called out’ by God – ekklesia. The Church has never been an organization or a building. So the church is now in session, whether church buildings are empty or full.

