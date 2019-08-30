Holding to faith when medical bills pile up

In the blink of an eye, a medical condition can impact finances in ways we never imagined. An accident, an unexpected diagnosis, a sudden illness, a premature birth. These can blindside us. But, as people of God, let us agree with Paul who proclaimed to the Corinthians:

So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal. (2 Corinthians 4:16-18 ESV)

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/how-to-recover-from-overwhelming-medical-debt.html