Lee Strobel on the trail of the real Christmas

Lee Strobel has announced the launch of a free, four-week online video Bible study, which will investigate the historical and logical veracity of the account of the birth and divinity of Jesus beginning Nov. 30.

“When I was an atheist, I loved the Christmas season, because I managed to focus on all the superficial trappings of the holiday instead of the spiritual dimension,” says Strobel, former legal editor of The Chicago Tribune who's now a Christian and apologist, in a video message on the study’s website.

Releasing one video per week through Jan 1, 2021, the former atheist will help participants understand that the four Gospels in the Bible are historically reliable in their telling of Jesus’ biography.

In the study, sponsored by the popular Christian website Bible Gateway, Strobel “will separate the traditional myths from the real facts of the Christmas story by uncovering scholarly evidence gleaned from research and interviews regarding the true nature of Christmas.”

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/lee-strobel-launches-video-series-to-make-the-case-for-christmas.html

