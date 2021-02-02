March for life goes virtual! March for life goes virtual!

Notable pro-life figures, including state lawmakers from both major political parties and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, gave remarks at the first-ever virtual March for Life event on Friday.

For the first time in its 48-year history, the March for Life was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the annual March for Life occurred weeks before the first nationwide shutdowns began in late March.

Tebow gave a speech before the online audience, speaking about his mother’s decision not to abort him while he was in the womb despite major pregnancy complications.

“I’m so grateful my mom gave me a chance at life, because many times she could have made the choice to do something different,” said Tebow. “But because of her pro-life story, I get to share my story.”

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/every-single-life-matters-to-god-tim-tebow-declares-at-march-for-life.html

