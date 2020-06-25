Pulling the plug on pornographic websites!

A petition demanding that the popular pornography website Pornhub be closed down for allegedly profiting off of and enabling sex trafficking has surpassed 1 million supporters.

Laila Mickelwait, the director of abolition for the non-religious and nonpartisan anti-trafficking group Exodus Cry, recently launched a “Traffickinghub” petition calling for the shutdown of one of the most trafficked websites in the world for hosting “sex trafficking and child rape films.”

As of Wednesday morning, the petition has garnered more than 1,007,000 signatures and has been endorsed by around 300 human rights groups worldwide.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/1-million-back-petition-to-shut-down-pornhub-over-alleged-sex-trafficking-videos.html