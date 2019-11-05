When children become consumer products

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

This story has everything … Reproductive technology? Check! Same-sex union? Check! Autism? Check! Lawsuits? Check! The assumption that a child “product” of reproductive technology that someone paid for is “defective”? Check!

In fact, I’m not sure I’ve seen a story in the last decade that more definitively proves what we often say around the Colson Center: Ideas have consequences. Bad ideas have victims.

Read more at https://www.christianpost.com/voice/more-victims-of-the-sexual-revolution.html