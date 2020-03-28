March 28, 2020: Christian aid workers freed, Planned Parenthood sues Texas, Kirk Cameron

Saturday, March 28, 2020:

— New Zealand law allows abortion on demand up to 20 weeks into pregnancy

New Zealand's Parliament passed a law last week decriminalizing abortion. Women can now get an abortion for any reason through the fifth month of pregnancy. Some lawmakers have warned that the law opens the door to sex-selective abortions and abortion up to the moment of birth. Women can get an abortion past 20 weeks as long as they obtain approval from a medical professional.

Despite existing restrictions on abortion, about 13,000 abortions are performed legally each year in New Zealand.

— 4 Christian aid workers freed in Iraq

Four Christian aid workers who were kidnapped in Iraq in January have been freed, according to the office of French President Emmanuel Macron.

All of them served with the French-based Catholic nongovernmental organization SOS Christians in the Middle East. The charity has served in Iraq since 2014 to help Christians rebuild in the wake of the Islamic State's reign of terror that displaced thousands from their homes.

The release comes one day after it was announced that the French government would withdraw all troops stationed in Iraq until further notice due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

— Planned Parenthood sues Texas over temporary abortion ban

A group of abortion organizations have filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas over a temporary ban on non-essential medical procedures, including elective abortions, amid the coronavirus crisis.

Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and the Lawyering Project, an abortion rights law firm, filed a complaint against Gov. Greg Abbott over the ban.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Wednesday that his office will defend the governor’s order.

— Kirk Cameron calls for 30 days of prayer

Actor Kirk Cameron has launched a prayer initiative called “30 Days Faith Strong” to help believers refocus their thoughts on God while the nation is in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor asked others to join him in prayer for the next 30 days.

The organization We Pray 24/7 is also calling on people to pray for 15 minutes a day for 90 days. Churches partnering with this movement include Rock Church, Flood Church, and Life Church.

— Pew: Most white evangelicals don't think COVID-19 poses a major threat to Americans' health

White evangelicals are less likely than most other groups to say COVID-19 poses a major threat to the health of the U.S. population, according to a new study released by the Pew Research Center.

According to the Pew survey gathered as part of the Election News Pathways project, only about a third of white evangelical Protestants (32%) say the virus poses a major threat to the health of the U.S. population. Additionally, white evangelical Protestants (76%) are the most likely to think the media has made a bigger deal of the coronavirus crisis than is warranted.

