2 dead, 2 wounded after shooting at Dallas ICE facility Shooter also killed by 'self-inflicted gunshot wound,' DHS secretary says

Updated at 12:05 p.m. EDT, Sept 24, 2025

Two people are dead Wednesday after a shooter opened fire on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas.

Officers responded to a call around 6:40 a.m. CDT in the 8100 block of North Stemmons Freeway, where investigators say a suspect “opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building,” according to a Dallas Police Department spokesperson.

Two people were transported to the hospital in unknown condition with gunshot wounds, while one victim died at the scene, police said. The suspect is also dead, according to officials.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem confirmed the shooting occurred at a Dallas ICE field office.

"There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas [ICE] Field Office," Noem said in a statement on X. "Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Authorities later identified the gunman as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, who investigators say had ammunition casing with messages that were “anti-ICE in nature.”

Jahn is believed to have shot at the ICE office from the roof of an adjacent immigration attorney’s office. He died by suicide before he was apprehended, according to officials.

While a motive was not yet known, ICE officers, Noem said, are facing unprecedented violence against them.”

“It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families," she added.

While authorities confirmed no law enforcement personnel were injured in the shooting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott referred to the shooting as an “assassination” and offered investigators assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard.

In an X post Wednesday morning, Abbott wrote: “This assassination will NOT slow our arrest, detention, & deportation of illegal immigrants. We will work with ICE & the Dallas Police Dept. to get to the bottom of the assassin’s motive.”

Before Wednesday’s media briefing, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called on the city and the nation to pray for the families of the victims.

“Let me just start off by saying that I’m a person who believes very, very strongly in the power of prayer and that prayer changes things,” said Johnson. “So I will ask everyone, please join me in praying for the families of the folks who lost their lives today. Pray for the speedy recovery for those who are hurt or injured in what happened today. But maybe even more to the point, we are a country and a city that needs prayer.”

The shooting marks the second attack this year on an ICE facility in Texas. Six women were charged Tuesday in connection with a July 4 shooting at the ICE Prairieland Detention Center. Prosecutors say four of the defendants wore military-style clothing and body armor when they shot fireworks at the detention facility.