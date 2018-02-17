10 Hilarious Responses to President Obama's Portrait

Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Jim Bourg) Artist Kehinde Wiley (L) and former U.S. President Barack Obama participate in the unveiling of Obama's portrait at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2018.

Earlier this week, the National Portrait Gallery unveiled the official portraits for former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Reaction to the portraits, especially the one for Barack Obama, was extensive, with many taking to social media to poke fun at the unconventional image.

Here, in no particular order, are 10 of the many parodies posted to Twitter in reaction to the unveiled portrait.