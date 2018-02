(Photo: Facebook) The Rev. O. Jermaine Simmons Sr., pastor of the popular Jacob Chapel Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Florida, preaches up a storm at his church's Watch Night service on December 31, 2017.

Like many leaders in secular professions such as politics, media and entertainment, multiple church leaders and religious organizations were embroiled in cases of sexual misconduct in 2017. These are some of the most viral cases which left many Christians shaking their heads in shock and disappointment.