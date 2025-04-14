Home News 12 anti-Israel protesters charged with felonies for vandalism at Stanford

Twelve protesters have been charged with felony vandalism and conspiracy for occupying and damaging a Stanford University building last June. The demonstrators, aged between 19 and 32, barricaded themselves inside the university president’s office, causing significant destruction, prosecutors said.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced this week that those charged face counts of felony vandalism and felony conspiracy to trespass, The Associated Press reported. They are scheduled for arraignment later this month at the Hall of Justice in San Jose.

Prosecutors stated the protesters’ cellphones contained messages coordinating the occupation, including a “do-it-yourself occupation guide.” They added that demonstrators wore masks, and at least one person broke a window to gain entry into the building.

The incident, which occurred on June 5, 2024 — the last day of spring classes — began around dawn and lasted about three hours. Inside the building, protesters spray-painted walls, broke furniture and windows, disabled security cameras and splattered a red liquid described as fake blood on various items.

Authorities estimate the resulting damage to be hundreds of thousands of dollars.

During the occupation, protesters renamed the building “Dr. Adnan’s Office,” referring to Palestinian doctor Adnan Al-Bursh, who died in an Israeli prison after prolonged detention, according to Reuters. Outside the building, other protesters linked arms, chanting “Palestine will be free, we will free Palestine.”

Initially, Stanford University reported that 13 individuals had been arrested during the protest. Among them was a student journalist who authorities determined didn't participate in the vandalism and thus wasn't charged. Stanford also noted at the time that a police officer was injured.

The identities of those charged have not been publicly disclosed.

The day after these charges, an immigration judge ruled that Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, who prominently participated in demonstrations against Israel’s military actions in Gaza in response to Hamas' atrocities, could be deported from the United States. The judge determined there was clear and convincing evidence he posed a national security risk.

The Trump administration has moved to withdraw about $400 million in federal funding from Columbia University and its medical center, citing inadequate responses to antisemitism allegedly linked to recent demonstrations.

The administration previously threatened to withhold federal funding also from Stanford over allegations its administration inadequately addressed antisemitism and intimidation against Jewish students.

According to a count by the AP, at least 86 incidents of campus activism related to the Hamas-Israel conflict last spring resulted in arrests at protests on college campuses across the U.S.