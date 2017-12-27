'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Spoilers: Katherine Langford Teases 'A Very Different Hannah'

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy Promotional image for '13 Reasons Why'

The first season of "13 Reasons Why" introduced the world to Hannah Baker, played by Katherine Langford. And, while a lot of fans resonated with her character, Langford has said that season 2 will feature a different Hannah.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Langford teased that the upcoming season will tell a story that is dissimilar from the first. Most of the focus of season 1 was on Hannah, but other characters will share the spotlight in the new season.

"This season has been really interesting for a lot of reasons. It's a different story than season 1 and I think that's a good thing," she said. "This season we get to explore a lot more of the other characters and their journeys, which I'm excited about. As sad as it is, there is life after Hannah, and this season we get to see the effects it had on the people around her a lot more."

Executive producer Brian Yorkey has said that season 2 will tell the story from the perspective of the other teens on the show. Fans are also excited to see justice get served for Bryce (Justin Prentice), who raped Hannah in season 1.

Langford, who has been nominated for a Golden Globe award for her turn as the show's lead, also previewed what the new season has in store for her character. It is already known that more of her past will be featured when the show returns for its second installment.

"You see a very different Hannah in season 2," she said. "I would prepare fans not to expect the Hannah from season 1 for a multitude of reasons."

As previously reported, production on season 2 of the Netflix drama series concluded earlier this month. Executive producer Selena Gomez took to social media to celebrate the end of filming.

"13 Reasons Why" season 2 does not have a premiere date yet.