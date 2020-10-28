Over 156,000 sign petition demanding that 'Peanuts' specials return to network TV Over 156,000 sign petition demanding that 'Peanuts' specials return to network TV

More than 156,000 people have signed an online petition demanding that the “Peanuts” holiday specials air on network television instead of the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Recently, it was announced that the specials, which include “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” would be on Apple TV.

Started by Michael Nebbia and addressed to Wildbrain Studios and Apple, the petition garnered over 156,000 signatures by Wednesday morning.

“For over 50 years, we have celebrated the holidays with the airings of the Peanuts holiday specials on TV - first on CBS, then on ABC,” explained the petition.

“To our shock and dismay, last night it was announced that Apple had swiped the football from us and claimed the specials for their Apple TV platform, leaving us devoted fans who have grown up with Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang in the dark, unable to watch.”

The petition went on to declare that “we are telling Apple and Wildbrain Studios that we will not fall for their corporate greed.”

“The time for saying 'Good Grief' is over. Now's the time to take action. Now's the time to fight back! Do it for Charlie Brown and for Peanuts fans everywhere, young and old,” it continued.

Earlier this month, Wildbrain Studios announced that Apple TV+ was going to be the exclusive home for “Peanuts” holiday specials, with nonsubscribers being allowed to watch the programs for free at certain times.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be free to watch on the platform from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be free from Nov. 25-27, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available to everyone to stream from Dec. 11-13.

The streaming service will also provide other “Peanuts” related entertainment, including a second season of “Snoopy in Space,” new specials centered on Mother’s Day, Earth Day, and New Year’s Eve, and “The Snoopy Show,” which is slated to premiere in February.

The announcement has received much criticism from people who feel that the programs should remain on a traditional TV network and thus be more accessible to the general public.

