18-y-o Duggar son engaged, says God brought fiancee into his life 18-y-o Duggar son engaged, says God brought fiancee into his life

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Justin Duggar of the popular Duggar clan proposed to long-time friend of the family Claire Spivey and the young couple are now engaged to be married.

"There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with," the newly-engaged couple said in a statement to TLC. "We know we have found that in each other."

"We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another, and happiness!" they added.

The Duggars have been friends with the Spivey family for more than 20 years, but Justin and Claire did not cross paths until spring 2019.

The pair first announced their courtship in September and revealed then that they hit it off after dining out with a group of friends in Texas. The 18-year-old reality star admitted that he knew Spivey was going to be his wife the same week they met.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

“God brought Claire into my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her" Justin said in a video shared by TLC. "And ever since then, I knew she was the one."

Justin Duggar, the 14th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who have 19 children, is not the only one that comes from a large family. Spivey is the eldest child of six. The happy duo have many things in common and say they love being in one another’s company.

"I’m really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him," she said. "I’m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future."

Justin, who is currently a full-time student, introduced his relationship with Spivey on the season finale of “Counting On,” in September. That is when they announced their courtship to his family.

Their engagement was announced on Nov. 16, one day after his 18th birthday.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit