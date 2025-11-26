Home News 2 National Guardsmen shot blocks from White House: 'Will pay a very steep price'

Updated at 7:15 p.m. ET on Nov. 26, 2025: The suspect, who is in police custody, has been identified as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who arrived in the U.S. in 2021. The crime is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.

Original report:

Two members of the National Guard who were deployed to police Washington, D.C., were shot blocks from the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

Republican West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey at first confirmed both National Guardsmen were from his state and succumbed to their injuries following the attack, which took place in Farragut Square near the White House, though he later walked back his initial report.

"We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information. Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community," Morrisey said.

The two reportedly remain in critical condition, according to local and federal officials who spoke to the press.

President Donald Trump, who is in Florida for Thanksgiving, issued a statement expressing outrage over the incident, calling the alleged shooter an "animal" while promising justice.

"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," Trump said.

"God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"

An image circulated on social media of the potential suspect, who appeared to have been stripped and was being loaded into an ambulance in handcuffs.

FBI Director Kash Patel, who was spotted at the crime scene, issued a statement assuring that federal law enforcement are involved in the investigation.

"FBI is engaged and assisting with the investigation in Washington, D.C. after National Guard members were shot this afternoon. Please pray for them and we will update with more information as we are able," Patel posted on X.

"Federal agents are on the scene of the horrific shooting of 2 National Guardsmen in Washington, DC. PRAY for our DC National Guard," Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

The National Guard has maintained a presence in Washington after Trump declared a crime emergency in August, federalizing the local police and deploying hundreds of D.C. National Guard troops. That number later expanded to thousands, drawn from units in states such as West Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.

Trump's mobilization of the National Guard has faced a torrent of criticism from some Democratic leaders, such as outgoing Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who called their presence an "authoritarian push" that undermines the city's home rule.

This is a developing story, and some details initially reported might change as authorities release new information in the coming hours and days.