'Coming move of God': 2,000 baptized during 'Jesus Revolution' baptism at California beach

Around 2,000 people were baptized at a mass baptism gathering held at a California beach days after Evangelist Greg Laurie's 2024 Harvest Crusade was attended by thousands more.

Last Saturday, Harvest Ministries hosted the second annual Jesus Revolution Baptism at Pirate's Cove Beach in Corona Del Mar, featuring approximately 2,000 baptisms overseen by nearly 70 pastors and other church leaders.

The ceremony was organized by the California-based megachurch Harvest Christian Fellowship, led by Evangelical pastor and author Laurie.

The baptisms occurred a week after the 2024 Harvest Crusade at Angel Stadium, "where individuals who made a profession of faith were invited to participate," Laurie told The Christian Post.

"The preparation included public announcements and work from the Harvest Ministries team. All participants were walked through the significance of baptism and the mark of faith that it represents," Laurie noted.

Those baptized at Pirate's Cove Beach received a New Believer's Bible and were "contacted personally to be invited to one of the many partnering churches."

"Additionally, they are enrolled in Harvest's Gospel of John digital study guide and invited to join the Harvest Discipleship online community, which offers free online courses, small groups, and other resources to help them grow in their faith," Laurie told CP.

In July 2023, approximately 4,500 people were baptized at the Harvest-organized Jesus Revolution Pirate's Cove Beach Baptism. Among those taking the public profession of faith was Laurie's granddaughter, Stella.

With over 6,500 people baptized at Pirate's Cove Beach over the past 12 months, Laurie believes it "may be the indicative of a coming move of God that will sweep our land."

"It is worth noting that all of this has happened in Southern California. This is where the last great spiritual awakening, known as the Jesus Revolution, happened before," said Laurie, referring to the 1970s revival event.

"As a matter of fact, Pirate's Cove Beach was the exact location of the mass baptisms that took place over 50 years ago during that movement."

Laurie believes that the 2023 movie "Jesus Revolution," which documented the 1970s revival, inspired people to come to Pirate's Cove Beach to be baptized over the past year.

"That is the reason we have called each of these events a 'Jesus Revolution Baptism,'" he added. "There is no doubt that many people have been inspired by the scenes from that film and wanted to be baptized in the same spot."

The "Jesus Revolution" movie was inspired by Laurie's 2018 book of the same name, where he recounts his experiences during the revolution. Laurie said Pirate's Cove Beach is where he heard the Holy Spirit tell him to "Preach the Gospel."

"And so, I found myself preaching to these people up on the rocks," he said in a statement. "And the Lord was sort of giving me a glimpse into the future of what I was going to end up doing."

The 2024 Harvest Crusade on July 20 saw the stadium home of the Los Angeles Angels filled to capacity with over 5,000 people making professions of faith, according to a statement from Harvest. In the last 12 months, Harvest tallies at least 12,000 professions of faith.

"It is incredibly moving to witness so many lives transformed and committed to Christ," Laurie said. "The spirit of revival that began with the 'Jesus Revolution' continues to touch hearts and draw people closer to God. Pirate's Cove has become a place of renewal and hope, and we are blessed to be part of this ongoing journey of faith."