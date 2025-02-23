Home News Over 2,000 students respond to Jesus at Ohio State campus revival, group says

Nearly 2,000 Ohio State University students made decisions to commit to following Jesus Christ during a massive campus revival event this week, the organizers said. The event, held at The Schott sports arena, drew a crowd of over 6,500 students.

At Ohio State, the attendees participated despite the chilling temperatures, which dipped into the teens. In an extraordinary display of commitment, students were baptized in the backs of U-Haul trucks parked at the site, CBN News reported.

On social media, Unite US founder Tonya Prewett expressed awe at the spiritual movement unfolding on college campuses.

“We’ve been in awe of how God has already been moving on this campus over the past year, and He met us here again tonight,” she posted on Instagram. “Over 6,500 students gathered in The Schott to lift the name of Jesus, and almost 2,000 responded to the altar call — experiencing the freedom only He can bring.”

Prewett added, “God is moving in this generation, and we know that He’s just getting started!”

Pastor Matt Brown wrote on X, “At many of these campus events, spontaneous baptisms have broken out from those who’ve responded to the gospel. Last night the temps were cold but that didn’t stop students from getting baptized in the back of U-Haul trucks!”

The Unite US movement’s outreach efforts began in September 2023. Since then, more than 70,000 students across various campuses have participated in the ministry’s events, experiencing the transformative power of the Gospel, according to the ministry.

The revival was the second large-scale event organized by the Unite US movement this year, following a similar gathering last week at the University of Kentucky.

In August 2024, a revival at Ohio State was notably attended by members of the university’s football team. The event saw about 60 attendees baptized, with testimonies from notable players like receiver Emeka Egbuka, running back TreVeyon Henderson, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and former wide receiver Kamryn Babb.

The OSU student newspaper, The Lantern, noted that about 800 to 1,000 individuals attended, though some estimates suggest the number might have been as high as 2,000.

“It started spontaneous baptisms, and the football guys were the ones baptizing them,” recounted a faculty member to The Christian Post at the time. “Person after person came. You could just see the Spirit moving in people. It was different, nothing I’ve ever experienced before.”

The upcoming schedule for Unite US includes an outreach event at Purdue University in Indiana, set for March 5.