5 things to know about the 2026 midterm elections

The 2026 midterm elections that will determine which party controls Congress for the last two years of President Donald Trump’s second term are now less than 10 months away. Both chambers are up for grabs.

All 435 seats in the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate are on the ballot this fall, as are 36 governorships.

A Democratic victory in one or both chambers of Congress would significantly reduce Trump’s ability to enact his agenda during these last two years of his term and could open the door to Democrats launching a third impeachment.

A multitude of factors are expected to influence the outcome of the elections, including the economy, the approval ratings of Trump, congressional leaders and both political parties, as well as ongoing redistricting in several states, which determines which candidates end up winning primary elections and the partisan makeup of the U.S. Senate seats on the ballot.

Here are five things to know about this year’s midterm elections.