Home News 22 attorneys general demand American Academy of Pediatrics retraction over puberty blockers

A coalition of 22 Republican state attorneys general led by Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador sent an eight-page letter to the American Academy of Pediatrics on Tuesday demanding the organization retract its renewed 2018 guidance regarding the reversibility of puberty-blocking drugs for children with gender dysphoria.

"Telling parents and children that puberty blockers are 'reversible' at the very least conveys assurance that no permanent harm or change will occur," reads the letter addressed to AAP's President Benjamin Hoffman and president-elect Susan Kressly. "But that claim cannot be made in the face of the unstudied and 'novel' use of puberty blockers to treat gender dysphoria."

Citing the recent "Cass Report" out of the United Kingdom, the attorneys general warned that puberty-blocking drugs can cause interference with neurocognitive development, compromised bone density, as well as infertility and sterility when combined with cross-sex hormones.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"The undersigned applaud any effort that scrutinizes the safety and efficacy of these novel and risk-laden treatments," the letter reads. "But whatever the status of that 'systematic review,' the AAP continues to mislead and deceive consumers by maintaining its claim that puberty blockers are 'reversible.' That claim is misleading and deceptive and requires immediate retraction and correction."

The letter concluded by giving the AAP until Oct. 18 to comply with 14 demands for documents, data and communication records, including any with the Biden administration, especially Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel (Richard) Levine.

The letter warns the AAP that they might have violated various states' consumer protection laws by promoting the safety and reversibility of puberty blockers. The attorneys general are requesting evidence to support these claims and seek clarification on how they address opposing evidence, such as the report written by the retired former president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health Hilary Cass.

"It is shameful the most basic tenet of medicine — do no harm — has been abandoned by professional associations when politically pressured," Attorney General Labrador said. "These organizations are sacrificing the health and well-being of children with medically unproven treatments that leave a wake of permanent damage."

The Christian Post has reached out to the AAP for comment and will update this story if a response is received.

Cass, a pediatrician in England for more than 30 years, penned the report published in April, which prompted the National Health Service to advise its gender clinics to implement a pause on first appointments for those under 18.

After conducting a systematic review of international healthcare guidance, Cass concluded that evidence supporting puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors is "remarkably weak." She accused the AAP of misleading the public.

Claiming the AAP is "fairly left-leaning organization," Cass speculated that the organization is afraid of advising against gender procedures for minors because of "political duress."

Hoffman has previously downplayed the significance of Cass' review.

"Politicians have inserted themselves into the exam room, which is dangerous for both physicians and for families," said Hoffman, according to The New York Times.

The attorneys general's letter also called out the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), whose Standards of Care, now in its eighth edition, guides the AAP and many leading health authorities worldwide regarding transgender healthcare.

According to the leaked documents, members of WPATH admitted internally that minors are incapable of giving informed consent regarding irreversible treatments such as puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones.