3 black, Hispanic judicial nominees Biden voted against confirming

President Joe Biden’s lengthy record of voting against the confirmation of minority jurists to seats on federal courts is getting renewed attention as he vows to appoint an African American woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Before becoming vice president in 2009, Biden represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate for 36 years. He spent a considerable portion of his tenure in the upper chamber as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which plays an instrumental role in the judicial appointment process.

Biden vowed to appoint the first African American woman to the Supreme Court as a presidential candidate and doubled down on that promise after long-serving Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement last week.

The president first indicated his intention to nominate an African American woman to serve on the bench in a 2020 Democratic Party presidential primary debate, stressing: “It’s required that they have representation now. It’s long overdue.”

When Biden served in the Senate, presidents of both parties nominated African Americans and other minorities to the federal courts and the Supreme Court.

On some occasions, Biden voted against confirming minority judges that Republican presidents nominated to serve on federal courts. The following pages list the names of minority jurists that Biden voted against.

