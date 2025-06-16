3 cities where agitators attacked police during 'No Kings' protests on Trump's birthday

By Samantha Kamman, Christian Post Reporter
A protester holds a sign with the word "King" crossed out during the "No Kings" rally in Los Angeles, California on June 14, 2025. The coordinated day of action was timed as a direct counter to Donald Trump's highly publicized celebration marking the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary and his own 79th birthday, which included military-style displays in Washington, D.C. Protesters denounced the militarization of democracy, anti-immigrant policies, and what they see as the growing normalization of authoritarian behavior under Trump's leadership. | LAUREN PUENTE/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Police officers in major cities suffered injuries at the hands of violent agitators over the weekend, with several rioters throwing fireworks and other objects at the officers.

In response to President Donald Trump and his administration's ramping up deportation efforts of illegal migrants, protesters throughout the country assembled for the "No Kings" demonstrations on Saturday.

The demonstrations coincided with the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary parade, which happened to fall on the president's birthday.

"No Kings" did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment.

While the organizer's website emphasizes a commitment to nonviolent action, several demonstrators at rallies in a couple of major cities engaged in criminal activity, such as assaulting police officers and theft. 

The following pages highlight attacks on officers that occurred during the "No Kings" protests over the weekend. 

Samantha Kamman is a reporter for The Christian Post. She can be reached at: samantha.kamman@christianpost.com. Follow her on Twitter: @Samantha_Kamman

