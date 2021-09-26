3 places to go this fall

The days may be shorter and the mornings a little crisper, but fall is one of the best times to get out and visit the places you might otherwise avoid during the hustle and bustle of summer.

The following three places are best visited right now.

Ketchum, Idaho

One of the country’s best festivals is back after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic caused its cancellation last year.

The Trailing of the Sheep Festival returns to Ketchum, Idaho, for its 25th year from Oct. 6-10.

The celebration of everything sheep promotes the region’s rich sheepherding history. A family-friendly festival, events and programming across the five days include lamb culinary offerings and a can’t miss parade that culminates with approximately 1,500 sheep marshaled or trailed — hence the name of the festival — down Main Street in Ketchum.

Mackinac Island, Michigan

Part of Mackinac Island’s allure is that it never changes. This is especially true during the fall, when the visitor experience is less touristy and more authentic.

The island, located in the Straits of Mackinac between Michigan’s two peninsulas at the place where lakes Huron and Michigan converge, has centuries of history.

Beyond the two forts, countless fudge shops and endless doses of nostalgia is a charming streetscape featuring grand Victorian-era cottages and several historic churches. The oldest church is the former Mission Church, a circa 1830 edifice built by Congregationalists. Most hotels and restaurants are open through the end of October.

Arlington, Virginia

Fall is the best time to visit the landmarks across the Potomac River from the country’s capital in Virginia’s Arlington County.

Arlington is home to five major memorials and monuments, including the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, U.S. Air Force Memorial and Marine Corps War Memorial.

Then there is Arlington National Cemetery with the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the grave of slain President John F. Kennedy. This is also the final resting place for thousands of other heroes buried in its sacred grounds. The cemetery is also home to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Arlington House.

