3 places with unique museums to visit, right now

A unique museum is a destination in its own right.

The following three museums offer not just unique experiences, but world-class collections.

Yale

Head to the Yale Center for British Art on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

The museum, which reopened in 2016 after an extension renovation, is as good as any of the famous museums in the big cities. In fact, it houses the largest collection of British art outside the British Isles.

Honolulu

Hawaii, one of the most popular U.S. destinations, has more than just beaches.

The former monarchy-turned-50th state has a rich cultural heritage. To discover that heritage visit the Bishop Museum in Honolulu, the state capital.

Toledo

Ohio’s fourth-largest city punches well above its weight, partly thanks to the Toledo Museum of Art.

The world-class museum includes a splendid collection of religious art, including medieval Gothic.

Spires and Crosses is a weekly travel column. Follow @dennislennox on Twitter and Instagram.