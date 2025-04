Home News 3 reasons Christians can be assured Jesus was crucified with nails

The crucifixion of Jesus Christ is a cornerstone of Christian theology, with historical, biblical and archaeological evidence strongly supporting the use of nails in this brutal execution method.

Recently, however, some have raised questions about the method by which Jesus of Nazareth was crucified.

Here are three reasons believers can be sure that Jesus’ crucifixion involved the Son of God being nailed to a cross.