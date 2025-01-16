Home News 3 things to know about pro-life group founder, activist Geline Williams, who died at 100

The founder of the oldest pro-life organization in the country, who died at the age of 100 this week, is being remembered for her advocacy on behalf of the unborn, as well as her public service and strong Catholic faith.

In a statement published Monday, National Right to Life announced that Geline Williams had died on Sunday. As the pro-life organization explained, Williams formerly led National Right to Life’s Board of Directors and founded the advocacy group’s oldest state-level affiliate, the Virginia Society of Human Life, in 1967. National Right to Life, the oldest pro-life organization at the national level, was founded a year later.

“National Right to Life mourns the loss of a beloved pro-life leader,” NRLC President Carol Tobias said. “The impact Geline had on the founding of the pro-life movement and the work to protect women and their unborn babies cannot be overstated.”

She added, “National Right to Life will be forever indebted to Geline. Her guidance in the early years of the pro-life movement and her leadership on the NRLC Board of Directors set the foundation for the movement today.”

Williams’ legacy extends beyond her work on behalf of the pro-life movement. Here are three things to know about the late pro-life leader.