Gender identity, marijuana and breathalyzers: 3 unexpected items in the infrastructure bill

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

As the U.S. Senate voted to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package Tuesday that appears to have attracted a degree of bipartisan support, some conservatives are warning about some controversial aspects of the bill, which some argue have little to do with infrastructure.

Nineteen Republican senators — nearly a third of Senate Republicans — voted with all Senate Democrats to pass the infrastructure package.

However, not all GOP senators share their colleagues’ enthusiasm for the package, which is described as a bill “to authorize funds for Federal-aid highways, highway safety programs, and transit programs, and for other purposes.”

Some Republican senators and conservative activists are shining a light on some provisions tucked away in the 2,702-page legislation.

The bill must pass the House of Representatives before it is sent to President Joe Biden's desk.

In the following pages are three unexpected aspects of the infrastructure package.