37 Best Gifts for Pastors

Are you searching for a gift for your pastor? Pastor Appreciation Month may have passed but with Christmas coming up soon, here are 37 suggestions that would make great gifts for pastors.

1. A notebook

Notebooks are great for jotting down ideas for sermons, journaling or reflecting on Scripture. You can choose a leather journal with a cross (pictured above), a journaling Bible that allows notes to be written next to the scriptures, a simple journal with numbered pages and a table of contents, a refillable one that's embossed with a Bible verse, or a personalized notebook.

2. Books

Pastors read — a lot. You can simply ask your pastor what books are on his or her wish list or offer a gift card to a bookstore.

Here are some new and upcoming releases: The Luckiest Man: How a Seventeen-Year Battle with ALS Led Me to Intimacy with God by John R. Paine, Radical Wisdom: A Daily Journey for Leaders by Regi Campbell, Always in God's Hands: Day by Day in the Company of Jonathan Edwards by Owen Strachan, and Everything to Lose: Doing the Right Thing When the Stakes Are High by Steve Carter.

3. Subscription to audio book service

When pastors are driving, traveling, or exercising, listening to audiobooks could be a better option for them. You can purchase a subscription to an audiobook service, including audible.com or christianaudio.com.

4. Music streaming service

A subscription to a music streaming service would also make a great gift for pastors who like to be inspired by, relax with or even dance to music. Services include Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora.

5. Noise canceling headphones

Whether pastors need it to listen to audiobooks or music or to keep from being distracted, noise canceling headphones can be the perfect gift. Here's the bestseller for those on a budget.

Other options:

Bose QuietComfort 25

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless

6. Bluetooth speaker

If they prefer to listen through a speaker, here are some bluetooth options:

Anker Soundcore

Tribit Sound Go

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Waterproof

7. Personalized tie

If your pastor is not a techie, one of the most traditional gifts to give would be a tie. But you can make it personal with photos or embroidery.

Personalized tie clips are also a great option.

8. Customized T-shirt

Not a suit and tie kind of pastor? Then a customized T-shirt could make for a better gift. Think of encouraging or humorous words like "The Sermonator."