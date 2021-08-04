Athletes and sports teams give thanks to God in Tokyo: 'Leave it in His hands'

With just days remaining in the 2020 Summer Olympics, several athletes representing their countries in Tokyo, Japan, continue to thank God for enabling them to achieve athletic success on the international stage.

Several American athletes have credited God for their athletic achievements, whether it was breaking world records or simply for the chance to compete. Additionally, athletes from other countries have also cast their praises on their Lord and Savior.

The Christian Post has covered some athletes who have been vocal in their faith, such as American hurdler Keni Harrison, who took home the silver medal in the 100-meter hurdles, and Sydney McLaughlin, who broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles.

Philippines’ Hidilyn Diaz made headlines when she clutched the Miraculous Medal of the Virgin Mary around her neck as she set a world record in weightlifting in addition to shouting “Thank you, Lord.”

But those athletes are not alone.

The list of competitors and even entire teams giving thanks to God or acknowledging their faith throughout the Tokyo Games continues to grow.

The following pages list athletes and teams who have given glory to God during the Summer Games.