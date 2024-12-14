4 findings from DOJ watchdog report on FBI's handling of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By CP Staff,
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. | Getty Images/Samuel Corum

Hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington during the certification of the electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. The FBI made more than 1,500 arrests related to the riot, according to a new report.

Out of those who stormed the building, at least some of those who broke the law were FBI informants, according to the 88-page report released Thursday by U.S. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Here are four of the biggest takeaways from the inspector general's report.

