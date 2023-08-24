4 highlights from Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson

Instead of participating in the first Republican presidential primary debate on Fox News Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump sat down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson for a pre-recorded discussion on several topics.

Posted to the social media platform X at the same time the debate began, the conversation amassed nearly 100 million views in just over 3.5 hours after it was posted.

According to the RealClearPolitics average of polls measuring the preferences of Republican primary voters based on surveys taken between Aug. 10 and 21, Trump has the support of 55.4% of Republican primary voters. His closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has 14.3% support.

Trump cited his significant polling lead as the justification for not participating in the debates.

Instead, he discussed his Republican primary rivals, plans for a second term if elected president and elaborated on why he chose not to participate in the debate.

The following pages highlight four interesting moments from Trump's conversation with Carlson.

