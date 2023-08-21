 Politics |

Vivek Ramaswamy talks China, 9/11, war, economic collapse and LGBT ideology

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 03, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland. The annual conservative conference entered its second day of speakers, including congressional members, media personalities, and members of former President Donald Trump's administration. President Donald Trump will address the event on Saturday. | Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy recently sat down for a wide-ranging discussion with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The interview was posted by Carlson to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

Ramaswamy is currently polling at 7% in the RealClearPolitics average of polls sampling the opinion of Republican primary voters, which puts him in third place behind former President Donald Trump (55.8%) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (14.9%). 

He and Carlson discussed relatively new information regarding the 9/11 attack, the connection between economic and foreign policy as well as the reasoning behind the American left's embrace of LGBT and climate ideology.

The following pages highlight five highlights of the discussion. 

