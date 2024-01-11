Home Politics 'God resides in each of us': 4 highlights from Vivek Ramaswamy's Iowa town hall

Vivek Ramaswamy, a candidate for the Republican nomination for president, answered questions from voters in Des Moines, Iowa, during a town hall moderated by podcaster Tim Pool Wednesday night. The town hall took place five days before the Iowa caucuses that kick off the presidential nominating season.

TheRealClearPolitics average of polling sampling the opinions of Iowa caucusgoers shows Ramaswamy in a distant fourth place, capturing 6.8% support. Former President Donald Trump remains the frontrunner at 53.6% followed by former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at 17.2% and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 15.2%.

DeSantis and Haley faced off in a debate on CNN at the same time while Trump participated in a town hall on Fox News. Ramaswamy did not meet the polling requirements for the debate while Trump declined to face off against his chief rivals for the fifth time in a row.

During the event hosted by Pool, Ramaswamy answered questions about the role of religion in everyday life, school security, the legal challenges facing Trump and the value of requiring a civics test in order to vote.

Here are four highlights from Ramaswamy’s town hall.

