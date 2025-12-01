Home News 4 killed, several wounded at family gathering in California

Four people, including three children, have been killed while several others were wounded by a shooter who entered a family gathering in California and opened fire.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on Sunday afternoon to its official X account, reporting a mass shooting in Stockton on Saturday in which 15 people were shot.

According to authorities, “a total of 15 individuals sustained gunshot wounds during the incident,” including four deaths. The ages of the deceased were 8, 9, 14, and 21.

The sheriff’s office described the incident as an “active and ongoing investigation,” with police believing it was “a targeted incident” rather than a random act of violence.

“Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this devastating violence,” they stated. “We urge anyone with additional information, video footage, or who may have witnessed any part of this incident to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office immediately.”

Aside from San Joaquin police, other entities involved in the investigation include the Delta Police Department, Lathrop Police Department, Manteca Police Department, Stockton Police Department, Stockton Unified School District Police, Tracy Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, the District Attorney Investigator and the California Department of Justice.

Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are giving support to the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee took to his Facebook account to post a statement Sunday in response to the tragedy, saying that “moment is not about politics — it’s about people.”

“It’s about children, parents, and an entire community trying to make sense of something that should never have happened,” said Lee. “Children should never lose their lives like this. Our community deserves answers, healing, and justice.”

“To the families impacted, to the loved ones grieving, and to every child and parent shaken by this tragedy — my thoughts, my prayers, and my heart are with you tonight. Stockton is my home, and your pain is my pain.”

“Our hearts break for their families and the entire Stockton community,” tweeted California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose office is monitoring the investigation.

The suspect remains at large, according to the Oakland-based KTVU, with authorities offering a $25,000 reward for anyone who has information that results in “a significant arrest.”