4 Outrageous Things Said About the Kavanaugh Controversies

Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: Time) President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, Sept. 6, 2018. United States Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is weathering a great deal of controversy over alleged acts of sexual misconduct from his time in high school and college. The Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, will hold a committee vote on Judge Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court on Friday. Following a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing which featured dozens of heckler interruptions, an allegation surfaced that Kavanaugh attempted to sexually assault a woman named Christine Blasey Ford when both of them were teenagers. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied both the allegation by Ford and other allegations leveled by Deborah Ramirez on Sunday and Julie Swetnick on Wednesday. Both Kavanaugh and Ford have agreed to testify before the Senate Committee regarding the allegations leveled against the Supreme Court nominee. Ramirez has admitted to having gaps in her memory about the alleged incident and reportedly is not fully sure that the perpetrator was Kavanaugh, according to CBS News. Here are four provocative comments, two from each side of the debate, made about the controversy over Kavanaugh and the allegations of sexual misconduct.

Bryan Fischer Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: Facebook) American Family Radio host Bryan Fischer. American Family Association President Bryan Fischer said on his radio program "Focal Point" on Monday that he considered the debate over Kavanaugh's confirmation and the allegations of sexual misconduct to be "big league spiritual warfare." "This is major league spiritual warfare. This is Satan and the demons of hell coming against one man because he stands for what is right and stands for what is true," declared Fischer. "And all the forces of hell are arranged against him and we, ladies and gentlemen, we have to stand in the gap for Brett Kavanaugh." Fischer went on to state that he believes that "Satan does not want" Kavanaugh to get on the Supreme Court, calling the circuit court judge's potential confirmation a "prize." "He's using every trick that he has in his arsenal to fight that, to keep that from happening. That is his holy grail right now, to stop Brett Kavanaugh from being seated on the Supreme Court," continued Fischer. "Kavanaugh represents such a threat to his agenda: to use the Supreme Court to advance a regressive, backwards, anti-biblical, anti-Christian, anti-American point of view."

Mazie Hirono Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: CNN) U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, on CNN's "State of the Union," September 23, 2018. Senator Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said on CNN's "State of the Union" program on Sunday that Kavanaugh's judicial philosophy might be considered evidence that he is guilty of attempted rape. Jake Tapper of "State of the Union" asked Sen. Hirono if Kavanaugh deserves to have the "same presumption of innocence as anyone else in America." "I put his denial in the context of everything that I know about him in terms of how he approaches his cases," responded Hirono. Hirono went on to state that "his credibility is already very questionable in my mind and in the minds of ... my fellow Judiciary Committee members — the Democrats." "When I say that he's very outcome-driven, he has an ideological agenda. His — in my view — inability to be fair in the cases that are coming before him," added Hirono.

Ed Whelan Expand | Collapse (Photo: Catholic Information Center/Jaclyn Lippelmann) Ethics & Public Policy Center president Ed Whelan speaks at the Catholic Information Center's dinner honoring the late Justice Antonin Scalia in Washington D.C. on Oct. 26, 2015. Conservative activist Ed Whelan of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, who has also been involved in the confirmation process, posted on Twitter an elaborate conspiracy theory involving a supposed Kavanaugh doppelganger and screengrabs from the real estate website Zillow. Whelan eventually removed the thread and issued an apology, stating that he "made an appalling and inexcusable mistake of judgment." Last Friday, Whelan offered to resign from the EPPC for his thread. In response, EPPC put him on a leave of absence. They expect to review the situation sometime next month. "The board of the Ethics and Public Policy Center convened a special telephonic meeting on Friday, September 21, 2018. After the meeting, Edward Whelan, who has led EPPC with integrity and excellence for many years, offered his resignation," stated the conservative organization. "After deliberation, the board declined to accept Mr. Whelan's resignation, but determined that he will take a leave of absence from the organization during which time Yuval Levin, EPPC's Vice President and Hertog Fellow, will be in charge."

Chris Coons Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube/MSNBC) Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, being interviewed on MSNBC. Senator Chris Coons, D-Delaware, explained that he believed Kavanaugh had the burden to prove his innocence rather than his accusers having to prove his guilt. In an interview with MSNBC host Katy Tur, Sen. Coons was asked his opinion of the claim that the allegations against Kavanaugh was nothing but a smear campaign. "It is Judge Kavanaugh who is seeking a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court, and who I think now bears the burden of disproving these allegations, rather than Dr. Ford and Ms. Ramirez who should be dismissed with slanderous accusations," replied Coons.